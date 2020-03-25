Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)’s share price rose 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.56, approximately 4,087,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,527,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

