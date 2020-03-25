Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Up 16.5%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares were up 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $44.08, approximately 3,112,453 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,348,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

