Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Mar 25th, 2020

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVA. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,713,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,923,000 after purchasing an additional 674,830 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 482,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avista by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avista by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

