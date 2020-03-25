Athene (NYSE:ATH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Athene stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

