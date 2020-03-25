Bank of America Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $25.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $10,345,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

