Bank of America Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $18.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

