Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $48.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $49.59 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, with a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

