AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. Bank of America cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research cut AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

AMC opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.62. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

