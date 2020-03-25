Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to “Hold”

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:ALE opened at $57.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

