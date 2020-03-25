Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NYSE AIH opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 933,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group accounts for 2.1% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned 3.95% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

