Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,827,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.