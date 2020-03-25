AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in AbbVie by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 48,478 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

