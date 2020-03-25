TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

