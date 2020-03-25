TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
TERNA RETE ELET/ADR stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $22.12.
TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile
Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.