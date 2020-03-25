Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to “Hold”

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $1.44 on Monday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

