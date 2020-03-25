Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.90 on Monday. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

