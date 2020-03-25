RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTLLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

RTLLF stock opened at $437.25 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $437.25 and a fifty-two week high of $799.70.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avista Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp
Avista Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp
Athene Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Athene Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Bank of America Lowers Ares Management Price Target to $25.00
Bank of America Lowers Ares Management Price Target to $25.00
Bank of America Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Target to $18.00
Bank of America Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Target to $18.00
Affiliated Managers Group PT Lowered to $48.00
Affiliated Managers Group PT Lowered to $48.00
AMC Entertainment Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AMC Entertainment Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report