Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Victrex has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

