RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RANJY. HSBC cut RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RANJY opened at $17.22 on Monday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

