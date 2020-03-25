Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nord/LB raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Siemens from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

