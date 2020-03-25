United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $17.70 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.