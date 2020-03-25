Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

