SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

