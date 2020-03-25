NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get NESTE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of NTOIY opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.