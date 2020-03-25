NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

About NESTE OYJ/ADR

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: Day Trading

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avista Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp
Avista Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp
Athene Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Athene Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Bank of America Lowers Ares Management Price Target to $25.00
Bank of America Lowers Ares Management Price Target to $25.00
Bank of America Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Target to $18.00
Bank of America Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Target to $18.00
Affiliated Managers Group PT Lowered to $48.00
Affiliated Managers Group PT Lowered to $48.00
AMC Entertainment Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AMC Entertainment Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report