Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. BNP Paribas upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

