CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) versus ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (NYSE:EGIEY) Head to Head Review

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.41 $476.61 million $0.25 6.68 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 2.48 $561.35 million N/A N/A

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEMIG.

Risk and Volatility

CEMIG has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CEMIG and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 15.28% 24.98% 7.30% ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 31.82% 8.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. CEMIG pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats CEMIG on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

