$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $11.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $13.99 million. Viewray posted sales of $20.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year sales of $62.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $69.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $100.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $154.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 114.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 827,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor AB purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

