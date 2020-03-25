Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential (PRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential (LON: PRU) in the last few weeks:
- 3/23/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 3/20/2020 – Prudential had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 3/12/2020 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,680 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2020 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 2/26/2020 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.73).
- 2/24/2020 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2020 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2020 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,749 ($23.01). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2020 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/31/2020 – Prudential had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock.
Shares of PRU opened at GBX 919.20 ($12.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,238.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,365.85. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.
