Zendesk (ZEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) recently:

3/17/2020 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $97.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Zendesk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

3/7/2020 – Zendesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

3/5/2020 – Zendesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2020 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/26/2020 – Zendesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/22/2020 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/12/2020 – Zendesk was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2020 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Zendesk Inc alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $308,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,885.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,406. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $10,932,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 95.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5,120.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.