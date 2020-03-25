Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $11.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.96 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $13.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $48.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.66 billion to $50.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $50.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

