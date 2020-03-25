Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.47 Billion

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $11.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.96 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $13.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $48.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.66 billion to $50.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $50.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CEMIG versus ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Head to Head Review
CEMIG versus ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Head to Head Review
Head to Head Analysis: Companhia Paranaense de Energia & Pattern Energy Group
Head to Head Analysis: Companhia Paranaense de Energia & Pattern Energy Group
Zacks: Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.84 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.84 Million
$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc This Quarter
$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc This Quarter
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMPINJ
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMPINJ


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report