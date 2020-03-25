Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Down 12% After Earnings Miss

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09, 2,246,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,894,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

