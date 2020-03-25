ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Cut to $155.00

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABMD. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

ABMD stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $322.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

