Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €54.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €54.00 ($62.79) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CCAP has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.33 ($67.83).

ETR:CCAP opened at €25.65 ($29.83) on Monday. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

