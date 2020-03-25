Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €146.58 ($170.44).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €116.95 ($135.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €140.34. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

