Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.
Several research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.
In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ADAP stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
