Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADAP stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

