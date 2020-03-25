Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €9.29 ($10.80).

LEO stock opened at €7.54 ($8.77) on Monday. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a fifty-two week high of €21.70 ($25.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $246.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

