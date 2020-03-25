Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

