American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to Buy at Edward Jones

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.
AMT stock opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average of $225.73. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
