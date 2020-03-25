American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to Buy at Edward Jones

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

AMT stock opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average of $225.73. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

