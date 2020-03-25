Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

BA opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.40, a PEG ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

