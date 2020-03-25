BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Raised to Buy at Wolfe Research

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

