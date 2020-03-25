Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Buy

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average is $149.48. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

