Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

CAKE opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

