ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

ResMed (NYSE:RMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Shares of RMD opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,686.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 114.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 47.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

