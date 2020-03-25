Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:NBL opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

