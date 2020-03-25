Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of GAIA opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gaia by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

