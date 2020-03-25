Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

