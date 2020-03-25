Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather Preston acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $382,164 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

