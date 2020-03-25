Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

YUMC opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

