Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

