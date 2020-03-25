Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Equities researchers at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

