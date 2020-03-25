BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Hold”

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $320.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.
In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 321,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.