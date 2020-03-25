BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Hold”

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $320.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 321,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

